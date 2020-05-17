Kendra Ericson named President of St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health has announced Kendra Ericson, Ph.D., MSN, RN, as the new President of St. Luke’s College.

Ericson will be replacing Mike Stiles, who will be retiring after almost four decades of service leading St. Luke’s College.

The college said the search for his replacement began in January 2020. She will begin her duties on July 6.

We are fortunate to have someone with the depth of skills and strategic vision that Kendra holds in this leadership position. Kendra has a firm grasp of the role St. Luke’s College plays in preparing our next generation of care providers. We are excited to add her to the leadership team and cannot wait to see where she takes the college. Mike dedicated his career to health education and leaves the college in a great place. We are confident Kendra will continue to move us forward. From Lynn Wold, President and CEO at UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s

Ericson most recently served as the Director of Nursing Education at the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) in Ankeny for more than seven years.

As director of nursing education, she developed, implemented, and monitored academic programming across DMACC’s multi-campus health program.

Ericson also has nearly two decades of experience in nursing education and curriculum development, in addition to her work at DMACC.

She’s also a member of a variety of industry coalitions that include serving as President and Past President of the Iowa Career and Technical Association and as the Committee Chair of the Des Moines Interprofessional Collaborative.

Ericson welcomes the opportunity to lead St. Luke’s College.

I am a first-generation college student and am passionate about the opportunities advanced education brings to individuals. I join St. Luke’s College knowing the quality of the instruction provided and the opportunities it provides. My passion lies in helping students find success and fulfill their life purpose. I see a similar passion among the faculty and staff at St. Luke’s College and that is why I am drawn to this position. From Kendra Ericson, President of St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health

She’s a graduate of Trinity College of Nursing & Health Sciences in Moline, Illinois. In addition to earning her Associate and Bachelor’s degrees in Nursing, she has a Master of Science in Nursing degree from the University of Phoenix and recently completed her Ph.D. in Nursing at the University of Missouri.

I am excited to return to my educational roots with UnityPoint Health. I look forward to becoming a member of the St. Luke’s College family and working with the students, faculty, and staff to continue to move health education forward in the Siouxland region. From Kendra Ericson, President of St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health

Ericson was born and raised in rural Illinois and she and her husband, Jeremy, have three children.

