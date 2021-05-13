Keller Williams celebrates RED Day to give back to community

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Real estate agents with Keller Williams took to the streets Thursday to help clean up the community.

It’s called RED Day, and agents across the county take the day off to give back. One real estate agent said they picked up 35 bags of trash on the interstate from Hamilton to Floyd, others clean up the area of Siouxland Freedom Park.

“We think it’s all important to give back to the community. we’re not just here to make money in the community or be in the community without giving back to the community means a lot to me individually to be here,” said real estate agent Justin Merchant.

Some of the team also helped package food for Support Siouxland Soldiers at the food bank.