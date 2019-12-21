Keizer Refrigeration makes donation to Partners for Patriots

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The spirit of the holidays showing in Siouxland, as a business makes a generous gift to a local non-profit.

Keizer Refrigeration donating more than $1,100 to Partners for Patriots Friday.

The organization provides veterans with service dogs at no cost.

Officials with Partners for Patriots didn’t know about the check presentation at the business.

One employee says the company just wants to help the community.

“This is essentially our second holiday for us in this location so we’re trying to make it a tradition to help with the community. The community’s been great for business over the past few years, so it’s one way to help out and give back to these organizations that do great things for the community,” said Ben Clark, Keizer Refrigeration.

The donations came from employees at Keizer Refrigeration and were collected on behalf of the Keizer family and the late founder, Jim Keizer.