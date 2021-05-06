Keeping yourself safe while driving your motorcycle

SIOUX CITY, (Iowa) – As we move into warmer temps, motorcyclists are taking off their bike covers and hitting the road.

May is also Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and many Siouxland motorcyclists are making it their mission to provide resources to help protect everyone on the roads.

“From a motorcycle standpoint, we prefer you to stay at least three seconds behind,” said Jeff Pope, with A.B.A.T.E of Iowa.

“We go into the school and have what they call share the roads and we go in the driver’s ed classes and we actually teach what to look for. We have trauma, two-wheel trauma in case you have to deal with a motorcycle accident,” Pope said.

Iowa State Patrol Lieutenant Mindy Coe said accidents involving motorcyclists varies from year to year, statewide.

“Last year was a bad year. 2020, there were over a thousand motorcycle involved accidents and 663 of those were fatalities and so far this year, to date, we have 131 total motorcycle accidents with five fatalities,” Coe said.

Coe said in 2019, there were more than 800 accidents with 43 fatalities.

“Do a little few short rides maybe in the spring. Don’t just jump right on it and take off,” Pope said.

Pope adds never get too comfortable.

“Make sure your bike’s in good working order. You know it’s been sitting all winter, not only just check the oil but check the tires and check all the connections and everything like that to make sure everything is up and running,” Pope added.

If you’re interested, there are classes for beginners and veteran riders.