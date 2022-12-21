SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Temperatures could be dipping below zero and Siouxlanders are bundling up from the cold. However, our pets can’t do the same.

Veterinarians said to keep an eye on pets when letting them outside to avoid any harm like frostbite or hypothermia.

“Of course, like your huskies and your collies with a thicker coat can be outside a little bit longer than like like your boxers or your chihuahuas, dogs with shorter hair. But again, even those that have a tougher coat, we should also limit their time outside as well,” said Kelly Erie, Public Relations & Volunteer Manager at Siouxland Humane Society.

“If we’re below zero weather, it’s as long as the people need to be outside. You’re looking 3-5 minutes we need to be coming back inside so that we’re not causing issues,” said Nick Schmit, veterinarian at Elk Creek Animal Hospital.

Professionals recommend putting on a jacket for animals with shorter hair even if it’s for a minute outside. If your pet remains in the cold too long there can be drastic consequences.

“The ears or the tail are the big places where if we have severe frostbite, if we’re not getting on top of it. It can definitely lead to a surgery where we have to remove parts of that,” said Schmit.

Despite the dangers of the cold, Schmit said he’s more worried about ice removers than temperatures.

“More than the frostbite that we fight, is burns issues from the salt on the pavement. We don’t see as much for frostbite right now, I’m sure in the next couple days we’ll see more of it, but we really need to be careful with those salts,” said Schmit.

“People throw out salt on the sidewalk, also with antifreeze that leaks out of vehicles. When that gets on the pets’ paws, that can be very toxic to them so just wash their paws off. If it’s a shorter dog make sure to wash of their belly as well, cause again that’s toxic to the pets,” said Erie.

To avoid the toxic chemicals, using pet friendly ice removal is a good alternative.

“It’s all about keeping our pets safe. Not only now, not only through the holiday, but we know the cold weather, we’re on a long stretch of the cold weather. It’s just about precaution and keeping our pets safe. pets are family,” said Erie.

After letting your animals outside, if you see shivering, dilated pupils, or abnormal behavior, contact your veterinarian quickly, they might have hypothermia or frostbite.