Keeping your new year resolution

NORTH SIOUX, S.D. - Keeping your new year's resolutions can be tough.

One of the most popular ones is to lose weight.

Gyms are flooded by those wanting to shed a few pounds at the start of the new year and within weeks many have stopped going altogether.

We spoke with a fitness coach on how you can continue distance.

"Surround yourself with really good food, surround yourself with really good people especially those who have similar goals, you know, with you goals and that will help you get a better overall experience inside the gym and also outside the gym," says Thrive Fitness coach and General Manger, Laura Groseth.

Fitness instructors also tell us its important to know your limits, that way you don't injure yourself or burn yourself out before you accomplish those new year goals.