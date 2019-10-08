Keeping your lawn healthy during winter months

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As colder weather begins to head into our area many folks are getting out into their lawns. Preparing your lawn for freezing temperatures could make the difference between how your grass does or doesn’t bound back in the spring.

“Homeownership is more than just your home, it’s maintaining the property to and when you maintain the property and you have pride in the property. I think your neighbors notice that,” said Sioux City resident Tom Butler.

Butler has some extra hands helping him prepare his yard for the cold weather ahead.

“I’ve been in a situation where I really didn’t do much prep in the fall, I just kind of let the leaves fall, and then I figured I’d take care of it in the spring and generally its a mess,” said Butler.

Dennis Pick is an applicator with J-Lan Lawn Care in Sioux City.

“Keeping the leaves and everything off the yard now and getting it aerated now is a lot better for it come spring, because it’s done already,” said Pick.

Lawn care professionals recommend homeowners start aerating and seeding before the first snowfall.

“Let’s it breathe, let’s the moisture go where it needs to go. It lets it get down to the root system a little better. It reduces water just sitting in your yard a little better, especially around your rain gutters,” said Pick.

Pick encourages homeowners to put down a fall fertilizer now. He said it will help your grass come back greener in the spring.

“You can put that down. Even if we do get moisture this week, even if we got a couple of inches of snow, you can still put it down because the yard is still alive at this point,” said Pick.

Butler said he’s willing to put the work in now to enjoy a greener, healthier lawn later.

“[I] hope that there’s not a lot of snow but the big thing is to get everything ready to go for them in the spring,” said Butler.

Pick also wants to remind anyone with in-ground sprinklers to shut off the water and then drain them so the heads don’t freeze and break.