How to help keep kids out of hot cars

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The body of a 16-month-old Sioux City girl will undergo an autopsy at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny. The little girl died Sunday after being found in an unattended car.

Sunday was an extremely hot day in Siouxland with temperatures well into the 90s and the heat index well above that. People say heat like that can turn a car into an oven and can be deadly.

It was in the 1400 block of Rebecca Street that a 16-month-old girl was left alone in a hot car Sunday. She was unconscious when first responders found her. She was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

Jennifer Bengtson is a mother of two she heard about to news Sunday night.

“It’s hard. Just always try to be mindful when you do have your children in your car,” said Bengtson.

Medical experts and police say it’s something that’s happening more often.

“2018 was our deadliest year for vehicular heat strokes in pediatric children, so it is a problem,” said Sara Karpuk, a MercyOne physician assistant.

“We do frequently get calls of people leaving their pets and children in vehicles. It’s a critical issue, and we have actually charged people with child neglect for leaving their children in a car this time of year because of the heat,” said Lt. Doug Adams with South Sioux City.

Doctors also stress to never leave your car unlocked when at home. Curious children have also been known to wander into cars on their own.

“The most common way this happens is a parent a loving, caring parent who loves their child very much (and) accidentally forgets. That’s the most common way, but there are cases of children climbing into vehicles,” said Karpuk.

Bengtson says she and her family tries to avoid the heat altogether.

“When it’s an excessive heat warning, sometimes we just don’t go outside. We stay at home,” said Bengtson.

One suggestion the physician assistant said is to take off your left shoe and put it next to your child in the back seat. That way, no matter what on your mind at the time you not likely to go anywhere without your shoe or child.