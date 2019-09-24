Attracting workers to Siouxland

The conference centered around attracting and keeping new workers in the area.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There was a focus on growth in downtown Sioux City Tuesday as developers from all over the state worked toward a future filled with economic growth. The conference centered around attracting and keeping new workers in the area.

KCAU 9 visited with dozens of students at Morningside College Tuesday – only about half of those future workers said they plan to settle in Iowa. It’s a number local leaders want to change.

“I personally don’t want to stay in Iowa. [I would] preferably go to a larger city like, for example New York or Chicago where I can fulfill my dream,” said Okan Golge, a Morningside student.

It’s something Iowa leaders continue to hear from young people across the state that is already desperate for workers with an unemployment rate at just 2.5 percent.

“We’re reaching the point where we need more people we need more young people to come back here or to consider moving here in the first place,” said Marty Dougherty, the city of Sioux City economic development director.

Economic leaders in Siouxland are working on ways to help more students consider staying and working in Iowa.

“A job is the most important factor. That’s what we know and what we talked about this morning, but the location is also key and the location in a place like Iowa. It has a much lower cost of housing, lower cost of living, and you can have a very good life in a place like Sioux City and Iowa and the Midwest,” said Dougherty.

“Money is what really matters. Money is what matters to talent, and that’s why we need to market the cost of living and the housing costs and the housing availability. We are finding that people really want to live the American dream,” said Sarah Reinecke, with Development Counsellors International.

Several Siouxland students agree, with the right opportunity they might choose to stay.

“If I would get a good job offer, I would maybe consider staying here,” said Golge.

But plenty of others are already hoping to find their American dream in Siouxland.



“I would love to eventually settle down in Iowa and find a job in the area,” Grace Nordquist, a Morningside student.

“I like Sioux City. I always have my high school is here. My family is here. It would be a great place to start a family someday,” said Matthew Hagen, a Morningside student.

Tuesday’s discussion also centered around what the community needs to keep people in town, creating more affordable housing options was one of the key discussions for attracting more young workers.