Keeping kids engaged while staying home from school

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With the kids home from school for the next four weeks, Shelley Hexom says finding the balance between work and homeschool is not always easy.

“The biggest challenge [is] just keeping them busy, and occupied, and not like, ‘Mom, I’m bored!’,” Hexom said.

Like Hexom, many parents are looking for ways to keep kids engaged while they’re stuck at home.

Hexom says they’ve created a flexible schedule, which includes Lego projects, taekwondo, and virtual tours from the Cincinnati Zoo to keep her kids focused.

“They do an online safari every day, and I give the kids a notebook, and have them write down about the animal that they’re featuring. Then I have them present it to me, so, we’re all learning about animals,” Hexom said.

While museums and libraries have closed their doors to the public, the Sioux City Public Library’s online resources, including their Facebook page, can help people find additional content for the kids.

“When we would normally have storytime on Wednesdays at 10:30 at our Morningside Branch, we’re doing a Facebook Live storytime,” Adrienne Dunn, Youth Services Manager at the Sioux City Public Library, said.

Even though Hexom’s kids say they enjoy the break from school, they also miss their friends and teachers.

Tyler Brock with Siouxland District Health said kids can still get in that much-needed social time via virtual playdates.

“Most of the time, we want to people to interact, and get away from those screens, but this is one particular time where we probably would avoid those person-to person playdates.” Brock said.

As for outdoor activities, some families, like the Hexoms, have committed to a daily family walk to give the kids a breath of fresh air.

Brock says going to parks and playgrounds are also not off limits, just make sure your family goes alone.

“If we can minimize the group interactions, and still get out there, and get some exercise, by all means, we would do that,” Brock said.

