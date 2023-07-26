SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Working in the food service can be a hot job, and food trucks are no exception. This week’s temperatures are forcing some food trucks to work a little differently.

Smash Food Trailer is giving its workers breaks more often and even closing during peak temperatures.

“The safety of our employees is the first thing and without them we wouldn’t be able to run, so keep them hydrated. Plenty of water on, cold towels in the freezer, we’re working shorter shifts, just kind of cutting down, breaking off in the middle of the day,” Smash Food Trailer Chef Clay Lillie said.

So, if you’re favorite food truck is closed or on break in these temps, it’s to keep workers safe.