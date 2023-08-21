SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Back to school is often the hottest time of year.

While most of the schools in Siouxland have air conditioning, kids and teen aren’t always in the building so making sure they stay hydrated and dressed for the weather before they start their day is important.

“Sometimes kids get dehydrated and they won’t have had enough fluids beforehand and kind of be behind the 8-ball,” said Doctor David Ensz with MercyOne, “Another thing is light clothing, don’t try to be super stylish when it’s 100 degrees out. Don’t wear your black pants and black long sleeve shirt. Light-colored clothing will reflect the sun a little better and keep things cool.”

Ensz goes on to say if your child is experiencing any heat-related symptoms then you’ll want to make sure they’re drinking plenty of fluids and staying out of the heat.