Keep on rollin’! Sioux City staple is back

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After closing its doors due to COVID-19, a Sioux City business has made its return.

Since 1966, Rollerama has been a place for family fun and skating, but during the pandemic, they had to close down. Now, they’re welcoming families back. Workers said it’s great to see the place full of life again.

“It was awesome. There was a lot of good kids and families, and we got quite busy last night, and we hope to be that same way for the rest of the season,” said Deborah Allison, a Rollerama floor guard and DJ.

Rollerama is open Fridays and Saturdays until May.