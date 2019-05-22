Keep kids safe on bikes this summer

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hot temperatures and summer are quickly approaching, and kids will be out of school.If your child is gearing up to hit the roads on their bike, be sure to keep a few safety tips in mind.

One you’ve heard before is to make sure they wear a helmet, but also to make sure they do not have a hat on under the helmet. Another thing to remember is to wear reflective and bright colors while on the roads.

KCAU 9 spoke to Leuitenent Chris Chernock with the South Sioux City Police Department, who says its not just the kids that need to be aware of what’s on the roads.

“And if we know that there is an increased number of kids out moving around, it behooves us to keep an eye out, expand our horizons, our visual horizons, and pay attention to whats paying attention around you all the time,” he said.

In 2017, there were more than 780 bicyclists killed in traffic accidents on U.S. roads.

