KCAU Weather Update- Saturday PM, January 5th

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clouds are back tomorrow and a few light showers develop in parts of Siouxland.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Clouds are back tomorrow and a few light showers develop in parts of Siouxland.

Good evening!

We enjoyed another very mild day for early January here in Siouxland. This pattern appears to be the default as we move forward into the first half of the month. However, there are a couple bumps in the road. First, clouds and gusty southeast winds will be a change for our Sunday. While highs will still be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, it will feel a lot colder. Also, there may be some light showers moving across Siouxland, but most of those will be north of Sioux City. Once the wind shifts around to the west on Monday, clouds will decrease and temperatures will warm back into the mid and upper 40s once again.

We'll have another clipper system dropping into the northern plains by the middle of the week. This will bring us colder weather, but highs will still be in the lower 30s on Wednesday. It appears the weather will stay dry much of the week and highs will begin warming again by late week. In fact, 40s are forecast and we see no reason for the pattern to change just yet. Enjoy!