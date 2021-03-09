KCAU staff helps out at the Food Bank of Siouxland

(KCAU) — The Food Bank of Siouxland got a helping hand today from area businesses. The KCAU 9 news crew was one of those groups to help.

A total of 700 meals were prepped by our staff. Items ranging from juice boxes to cans of chili. The program serves 10 schools, eight in Sioux City and two in South Sioux City.

“We strongly rely on volunteers for this program so we are so appreciative anytime that volunteer groups can get a group together and sign up and come help us achieve this mission because we would not be able to do it without,” Kissinger said.

The program ends in May, in the last week of school. If you would like to volunteer contact the Food Bank of Siouxland. Their phone number is 712- 255- 9741.

