SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Many Siouxlanders battled the wind in their cars, but KCAU 9’s Tim Seaman met the winds in the sky on Thursday.

KCAU got to join Commander Mark Muckey from the 185th Air Refueling Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard and witness the work of the guardsmen and women firsthand.

Today’s winds didn’t bother their KC-135 Stratotanker. Wheels were up at around 9:30 a.m. from the Sioux Gateway Airport, flying near the Missouri-Arkansas border for a refueling Rendezvous with a B-52 Bomber.

We got to witness the work of many 185th members such as pilot Major Noelle Jacobs, co-pilot 1st Lieutenant Tanner Boyle, boom operators Airman 1st Class Noah Nusbaum and Sr. Master Sergeant Misty McNamara at about 23,000 feet at about 300 miles per hours. The planes closed in at about 50 to 60 feet of each other.

“It was just such a great day to experience what they do every day. They’re committed to Sioux City, the more operations we have the more pilots we have in the air, the better for Sioux City. We need to keep a tower here, we need to keep the 185th here for sure,” said Joe Kruse.

An eye-opening day for all of that were able to join Commander Muckey and his crew, and it serves as a reminder that this is somethign that they do every day of the week at home and over seas.