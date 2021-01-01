KCAU 9’s Top 9: Most clicked on stories of 2020

(KCAU) — As 2020 comes to a close, many might be reflecting on what has happened in the past year. From COVID-19, to a customer finding a mouse in their burrito, here is KCAU’s top nine most clicked on local stories of 2020, as well as nine stories beyond Siouxland.

LOCAL NEWS

9. Rollover sends three to hospital, one dead near Decatur, Nebraska

One person died and three others were hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover near Decatur, Nebraska.

8. A Sioux City Mexican restaurant will be closing their doors this weekend

Campestre Mexican Restaurant announced on their Facebook page that their last day was on December 27.

7. Local contractor facing felony theft charges

A local contractor faced felony theft charges after authorities said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from a local homeowner and wrote several bad checks.

6. Two teens are dead after a semi and car collided at an intersection in Sioux City

Upon arrival, first responders said the occupants in the car, a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

5. Sioux City man arrested for sexual abuse of 7-year-old

Miguel Ransom, 25, admitted to performing sexual acts on a 7-year-old girl in early September.

4. Protest in Sioux City turns violent, 14 arrested

A protest held in Sioux City over the death of George Floyd at the knee of a now-former Minneapolis police officer turned violent leading to several arrests, police said.

3. Two retail stores at Lakeport Commons closed, another closing in the near future

Major retail stores in Lakeport Commons closed its in February.

2. Jim’s Burgers is responding after a mouse had been found in a customer’s burrito.

The owner of Jim’s Burgers described the process of making a burrito as well preventative measures to ensure a similar incident never happens again. They also said that they cooperated with the inspectors and followed their recommendations.

And the number one story clicked on story for local news…..

Sioux City woman arrested after asking police to check drugs for COVID-19

Officers said she was showing signs of impairment through erratic behavior, paranoia, profuse sweating, and admitting to recent consumption of methamphetamine after driving to the Sioux City Police Department in April.

The documents said that Salmen asked officers to check her narcotics for COVID-19.

BEYOND SIOUXLAND

9. Americans would receive $2,000 stimulus check each month through COVID-19 crisis under proposed legislation

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) introduced legislation that would provide a $2,000 monthly payment to qualifying Americans until employment returns to pre-COVID-19 levels.

8. Three east coast states now require any of their residents who’ve traveled to Iowa to quarantine for two weeks due to the spread of coronavirus.

Three east coast states in June required any of their residents who’ve traveled to Iowa to quarantine for two weeks due to the spread of coronavirus.

7. Target workers plan ‘sickout’ May 1

A group called Target Workers Unite claimed the company is more focused on sales than employee health. The activist group said the company only took half measures to protect them against the virus.

6. IRS launches ‘Get My Payment’ tool to track your stimulus payment

The IRS launched the Get My Payment tool in April,which allows taxpayers to track their stimulus payments.

5. To show impact of bullying, mom shares video of 9-year-old son saying he wants to die

A mom called on schools and parents to teach children disability awareness after a bullying incident left her 9-year-old son in tears, saying he wants to die.

4. Fremont schools close as precaution to limit coronavirus’ spread

Schools in Fremont closed for at least a week in March as a precaution because a woman infected with COVID-19 attended a Special Olympics basketball tournament in the city.

3. Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19

On April 4, all Walmart stores started metering the number of people allowed inside the store.

2. President Trump said on Tuesday Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks in 2020

President Trump said in July Americans can expect another round of stimulus checks in 2020.

And the number one clicked on story beyond Siouxland…

Sending a check to unemployed Americans has bipartisan support A major sticking point in the COVID-19 coronavirus relief bill continues to be how to get money into the pockets of out-of-work Americans. Democrats and Republicans agree financial relief has to happen, but what it looks like remains elusive.