KCAU 9’s most popular stories of the year

There have been many stories in Siouxland throughout the year. While these aren’t necessarily the biggest stories, the following stories were the most read on our website.

Here are the nine most clicked-on stories in the year.

9. UPDATE: 3 dead and 2 injured in major crash on I-29

A major car accident on I-29 southbound between Blencoe and Little Sioux caused severe traffic in early September. Authorities said a driver was going north when he reportedly drove of the left side of the road for unknown reasons. The vehicle then went into the southbound lanes and caused the collision. Authorities later released the identities of those involved.

8. Sioux City man facing charges after impregnating 12-year-old girl

A Sioux City man faced multiple charges after authorities say he impregnated a 12-year-old girl. The girl gave birth to a son in November 2017 and a DNA test determined that he was the father. He was charged with three counts of 3rd Degree Sexual abuse and one count of Neglect of a Dependent person. He has since pleaded guilty in a plea agreement on one count of third-degree sexual abuse and been sentenced.

7. New Iowa laws go into effect on Sunday

At the beginning of July, new laws were set to go into effect in Iowa. One law was the “Move Over” law becoming stricter. Another law required carbon monoxide detectors in certain residential buildings. There were five other laws that went into effect.

6. Authorities investigating death of two people in Northeast Nebraska

Authorities in Boyd County, Nebraska investigated the death of two people in the small town of Lynch. Deputies taped off the road as they investigated the scene. The two people were later identified and reportedly shot to death in an alleged murder-suicide.

5. Sioux County authorities looking for information on vandalism

Authorities in Sioux County were seeking information regarding a sign on private property that was vandalized. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated the vandalism in a field along Highway 10, two miles west of Orange City. A woman was later arrested for the vandalism.

4. UPDATE: Investigators continue search at Dakota County farm

A man was arrested on unrelated charges in August while Dakota County Sheriffs were looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who went missing in 2017. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office was tipped off by Sioux City Police that a missing person may have a connection to this property. Sheriff Chris Kleinberg confirmed they were, in fact, digging for a body but he claimed nothing was found in connection to the missing person.

3. West Middle teacher on administrative leave following harassment charges

A teacher at Sioux City’s West Middle School has been placed on paid administrative leave after being charged with multiple counts of harassment. Documents allege that in the letters, she accused other faculty members of poor job performance and attacked their character. She gave KCAU 9 a statement in response to the charges. In part, it said, “These false charges are retaliation against me for being vocal and disagreeing with the district on some of their poor decisions in the past.”

2. Nine Iowa beaches flagged with high amounts of E.coli

In July, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources categorized nine Iowa beaches as “not recommended for swimming” because of high E.coli reports in the water. The advisory was in effect until at least Labor Day. Two Siouxland beaches were affected by the advisory.

1. Man shares story of loss after suicide

A father shared the story of his son who took his life by jumping in front of a truck near Spirit Lake. Casey Spaeth, 23, was diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Bipolarism over a year ago, and he fought a mental battle he would never overcome. Casey’s father, Chris, told KCAU 9 about Casey’s battle with mental illness.

