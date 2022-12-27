SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As the number of days remaining in 2022 continues to dwindle, our 2022 Year in Review Coverage continues.

On Friday, June 24, 2022, the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the legislation that made access to an abortion a federal right in the United States.

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade sparked protests from both sides of the issue nationwide, including here in Siouxland.

Both pro and anti-abortion rights demonstrators gathered at the federal courthouse in downtown Sioux City.

“It automatically comes down to the fact that it’s a woman’s right to have that in her body if she wants to give birth,” said Casey Weidler who is with the National Organization of Women. “That’s her choice and nobody should be able to take this away from us. It was established 45 years ago that this was our right and it shouldn’t be taken away.”

Those opposed to the Supreme Court ruling outnumbered those favoring it roughly 5 to 1 and both groups of demonstrators stayed about a block away from each other and protests remained peaceful.

“It’s a terrible decision that will affect, honestly, hundreds of millions of people throughout our country and we need to make sure that we are always advocating for the uplifting women,” said pro-choice advocate Toli Shearn.

“We’re here to protect life from the moment of conception until natural death. We’re here for life. We want women to know that freedom, that choice of freedom is to choose life,” said pro-life advocate Paula Parmelee.

Those demonstrations lasted nearly an hour.

A month later, the 49th RAGBRAI kicked off in Sergeant Bluff for the first time since 2006.

It’s safe to say that this year’s RAGBRAI got off to a flying start. An estimated 18,000 cyclists rode through Sergeant Bluff between July 22 and 24.

After a hilly, 53 mile journey, thousands of bikers arrive in Ida Grove, also known as Iowa’s castle town.

“Temperatures were fine. There wasn’t a lot of wind so there wasn’t a lot of headwind or tailwind. A lot of hills, which if you come to Iowa, you’re going to ride hills,” said a rider from Indiana, Robert Dawson.

“My dad did it several times when I was growing up and I lived in Iowa. RAGBRAI always came through my town at various points and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Minnesota rider Andrew McNamara.

For some, RAGBRAI provided an opportunity too good to pass up.

“This is the part of the country that I don’t have too many opportunities to go to so it’s nice to be out here in a place I wouldn’t otherwise get to see,” said Martin McDonald of Colorado.

Registration for 2023’s 50th ride is open now.

There will be a new Year in Review story posted every week as we close out 2022, keep an eye on Siouxland Proud for more.