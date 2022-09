SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 will be off the air for some time on Sunday morning.

Weather permitting, the outage has been rescheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. for maintenance.

The amount of time the outage will last is undetermined, but Sparklight, Longlines, and the OTT services will not be affected.

Broadcasting will resume as soon as possible, and further updates will come.