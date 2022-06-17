SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 is celebrating its Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring through community service.

Founder’s Day of Caring is an annual event where employees of KCAU 9’s parent company Nexstar donate their time to help benefit the communities they serve. News stations across the country perform different community service acts as a part of the annual event.

KCAU 9 employees spent part of the day at the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland to dedicate time playing with the kids.

Volunteers from KCAU 9 entering the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland building.































“Our broadcasting and digital media businesses must be woven into the fabric of the local community. That means our employees should be regularly engaged in public service and helping others,” a release from Nexstar states.

Nexstar Founder Perry Sook established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring” in 2016 for employees in each of the 116 television markets. Now, every year during the third week of June, employees work with nonprofit organizations and public service agencies in their local communities.