SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 will be going off-air this morning at 10 a.m.

It will be off-air until further notice but hopefully return in time for Thursday’s 5 p.m. newscast.

KCAU 9’s tower is undergoing maintenance.

Sparklight and Longlines customers should retain signal.

We’ll update as the situation develops.