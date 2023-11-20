SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With the holidays fast approaching, it’s a good time for people to give to those in need.

Once again, KCAU 9 is partnering up with Bomgaars for Operation Toys. At participating locations, people can donate a new toy to give to a child in the Siouxland community.

More than 340 families were helped out in 2022, and this year, Bomgaars hope to see an increase in those donations.

“I know the needs are increasing all across the community and the region,” Executive Vice President Aaron Bomgaars said. “So I would say anything we have done in the past we want to probably increase that as much as possible.”

For more information on Operation Toys, you can visit the KCAU 9 website. The toy drive ends on Dec. 17th.