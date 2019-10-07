KCAU 9 receives regional EMMY® Award for Outstanding Evening Newscast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9 was presented with a Regional Emmy® Award Saturday for Outstanding Achievement, Evening Newscast (markets 121+) from the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The award was presented to Bridget Bennett, who along with Tim Seaman, co-anchors the KCAU 9 weekday evening news. KCAU 9 was one of five nominees in the category.

The newscast, which aired March 14, 2019, focused on flooding throughout Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, including the catastrophic collapse of the Niobrara River bridge near Niobrara, Nebraska.

In her acceptance speech, Bennett said, “We are there to tell their stories and share them every night on the evening news, and that is what this award is for. We are the people who tell those stories every night.”

KCAU 9 was the only Upper Midwest Regional Emmy® Award recipient from Sioux City at Saturday’s 20th Annual Upper Midwest Regional Emmy® Gala at the Mystic Center in Prior Lake, MN.

Bennett and Seaman have anchored KCAU 9’s evening news since December 2018. KCAU 9, the oldest television station in Sioux City is part of Nexstar Media Group, Irving, Texas.