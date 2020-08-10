KCAU 9 racecar driver returns

Joel Magee hadn't raced in Siouxland for 20 years. Until last weekend and his first race back in the KCAU 9 racecar, he won and Magee says he's just getting started.

Joel Magee hadn’t raced in Siouxland for 20 years until last weekend, and then his first race back in the KCAU 9 race car, he won. Magee says he’s just getting started.

Joel Magee was Siouxland proud years ago in the KCAU 9 racecar.

“It was 20 years ago and we had never raced the car before KCAU became my sponsor. We had to start in last place for the feature and we won the race…the very first race in the KCAU car,” said Magee.

The four letters continue to adorn his racing luck today.

“I did it on a dare. They kinda said, ‘ah, you can’t race like you used to race 20 years ago. You haven’t even been in a race car.’ So the good news is we set up the car. I hopped in the car and that really was the only night. The first time I have ever raced in 20 years except for one other time and we won the race, so I was really excited,” said Magee.

A replica of the old KCAU 9 News car can now be seen right off of I-29.

“The thing about that car is the last time we raced it was pretty bent out. It looked great and it won the last three races we raced, but it never raced after that because they said you wore this car out,” said Magee.

Continuing to race his way into the history books as a now veteran racer.

“I think the KCAU 9 car gives me inspiration when I look at the old race tapes I’m like okay we have to do this again and by golly, we are going to do it,” said Magee.

Magee says when he drives all he thinks about is going fast and turning left.

“We will get back in a couple of weeks and we will race several times next year so we kinda got this like get the rust off of our heels and go and we are definitely bringing the KCAU car back to race for sure,” said Magee.

Magee says he hopes to race well enough to get another KCAU 9 car by I-29