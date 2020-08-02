KCAU 9 race car hits the track again

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – After years of waiting, the KCAU 9 race car is back in action.

The brand new car hit the track today for a few practice runs and a race this evening at Raceway Park near Jefferson, South Dakota.

It isn’t the exact car that won driver, Joel Magee five championships two decades ago. Magee drives a new car now that sports a newer KCAU 9 logo.

Magee says he’s ready for the challenge.

“I’m so excited and glad to have Channel 9 again and I love the new logo. It’s a little different than the old logo I had, but it’s really nice. I’m really glad that everybody…. It took a lot of people to get here today, I mean a lot of people,” said Magee.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories