KCAU 9 race car hits the track again

JEFFERSON, S.D. (KCAU) – After years of waiting, the KCAU 9 race car is back in action.

The brand new car hit the track today for a few practice runs and a race this evening at Raceway Park near Jefferson, South Dakota.

It isn’t the exact car that won driver, Joel Magee five championships two decades ago. Magee drives a new car now that sports a newer KCAU 9 logo.

Magee says he’s ready for the challenge.

“I’m so excited and glad to have Channel 9 again and I love the new logo. It’s a little different than the old logo I had, but it’s really nice. I’m really glad that everybody…. It took a lot of people to get here today, I mean a lot of people,” said Magee.