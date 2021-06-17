KCAU 9 participates in Nexstar’s ‘Founder’s Day of Caring’

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – KCAU 9’s parent company is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and we’re doing it through community service for Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.

After witnessing the impact that local non-profit organizations and public service agencies have on the community, Nexstar Founder Perry Sook established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring” in 2016 for employees in each of the 116 television markets are to do volunteer work.

Sook says that the founding mission has not changed since 1996. The goal is still to produce high-quality, informative and relevant content for the communities we serve and to help our business partners grow.

Volunteers at KCAU 9 were at Bacon Creek Park in Sioux City picking up trash. Volunteer hours will monetary benefit Sioux City Animal Control and Rescue.