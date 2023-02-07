SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Employees from KCAU 9 got a little extra work done Tuesday besides bringing Siouxland the news.

The Food Bank of Siouxland Backpack Program feeds thousands of kids in Siouxland every day and that takes a lot of hands. The staff packed over 600 of these meals with each one packed with food that students take home to ensure even if they have no food at home, they will be fed.

“A child is not necessarily at fault for not having enough food at home or being in a home that has fewer resources so we have an extensive network that we can email and set up times for individuals like KCAU to come out and pack sacks,” said Jacob Wanderscheid of Food Bank of Siouxland.

The Food Bank of Siouxland is always looking for volunteers and donations for the program so if you want to help, you can give them a call or visit their website.