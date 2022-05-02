SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 News brought home nine awards from the 2022 IBNA awards convention.
Of the nine awards, KCAU 9 received three first-place awards, four second-place awards, and two third-place awards in the small market TV division for work done in 2021. The first place finishes were in the categories of Feature Stories, News Photography, and Best Sportscast.
The Iowa Broadcast News Association held its yearly convention Saturday in Cedar Falls.
Below are the awards KCAU 9 took home.
1st Place
- Feature Story – “Siouxland Stories: Wife fulfills late husband’s wish of drinking beer from 1971 for 50th anniversary” by Tim Seaman
- News Photography – “What ‘Thunder on the Missouri’ means to the riders” by Kenny Kroll
- Best Sportscast – SportsZone on October 29, 2021, by Jake Jones and Noah Sacco
2nd Place
- Public Affairs programming – KCAU 9 News’ Town Hall Meetings
- Sports Coverage – “Sports Spotlight: South Sioux deaf running back Demarico Young beating the odds on and off the field” by Jake Jones
- General Reporting – “Off-duty EMT saves woman from burning car” by Mallory Smith
- Election Night 2021 coverage – KCAU 9 News
3rd Place
- General Reporting – “Founder of Dobson Pipe Organ Builders reacts to fire that destroyed business” by Jason Takhtadjian
- Best Newscast – KCAU 9 News at 10 p.m. on October 29, 2022, by KCAU 9 News
The IBNA is a nonprofit corporation of radio and TV news professionals from Iowa. They hold their yearly convention and awards banquet annually to recognize and honor several categories of news reports.
The IBNA also awards the Jack Shelley Award to someone who has made substantial contributions to electronic media journalism in Iowa.