SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 News brought home nine awards from the 2022 IBNA awards convention.

Of the nine awards, KCAU 9 received three first-place awards, four second-place awards, and two third-place awards in the small market TV division for work done in 2021. The first place finishes were in the categories of Feature Stories, News Photography, and Best Sportscast.

The Iowa Broadcast News Association held its yearly convention Saturday in Cedar Falls.

Below are the awards KCAU 9 took home.

1st Place

2nd Place

3rd Place

The IBNA is a nonprofit corporation of radio and TV news professionals from Iowa. They hold their yearly convention and awards banquet annually to recognize and honor several categories of news reports.

The IBNA also awards the Jack Shelley Award to someone who has made substantial contributions to electronic media journalism in Iowa.