SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Friday was Morning Achor Mallory Smith’s last day with KCAU 9. Mallory has been with KCAU 9 since November 2020.

Mallory will be moving to WGNO 26, an ABC affiliate in New Orleans and one of our Nexstar sister stations. She’ll serve there as a weekend anchor and weekday reporter.

“The past 3 years have gone by too fast. Mallory has been a tremendous colleague, mentor, and friend during her time here at KCAU. Our station is going miss Mallory, but we’re thrilled that she’s staying within the company and moving on to a great opportunity in New Orleans,“ KCAU 9 News Director Andy Bottger.

We’re excited to see what’s next for Mallory, and everyone at KCAU 9 wishes you the best in your next chapter.

Watch the videos above and below for her goodbyes in the three newscasts. Above is her goodbye from 6:58 a.m. and below is her goodby from 5:57 a.m. and from the 11:30 newscasts.