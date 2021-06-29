KCAU 9, LifeServe team up to host blood drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — KCAU 9 teamed up with LifeServe on Tuesday to encourage Siouxlanders to donate blood.

All week, LifeServe is asking for people to donate ahead of the Fourth of July weekend as the demand increases with fireworks related injuries.

Claire DeRoin, with LifeServe, said this time of year, donations are especially important.

“People are getting out on the road. Or they’re boating, or there’s other outdoor fun. There’s fireworks. Those can lead to an increased need for blood, because there are traumas going into the emergency room at a much higher rate than your average day. And all those things are also keeping people away from their regular donation appointment,” said DeRoin.

DeRoin said more than 40 appointments were scheduled today, more than double for a regular Tuesday.