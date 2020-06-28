KCAU 9 honored with three awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association

PELLA, Iowa (KCAU) – After being delayed since April due to COVID-19 concerns, the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) held its annual convention, which included a day of learning sessions and an evening awards banquet, at the Pella Opera House in Pella Saturday.
At this year’s convention, KCAU 9 was recognized by the IBNA with the following awards for coverage in 2019:
- Public Affairs – Small Market – 1st Place – “Stuff the Stroller”, Tom Stock
- Feature – Small Market – 3rd Place – “Training for the Tundra”, Tim Seaman
- Flood Coverage – Small Market – 3rd Place – KCAU 9 News
The IBNA awards are issued annually to small and large market television and radio stations of excellence. Honorees are selected by out-of-state judges.