KCAU 9 honored with three awards from the Iowa Broadcast News Association

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PELLA, Iowa (KCAU) – After being delayed since April due to COVID-19 concerns, the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA) held its annual convention, which included a day of learning sessions and an evening awards banquet, at the Pella Opera House in Pella Saturday.

At this year’s convention, KCAU 9 was recognized by the IBNA with the following awards for coverage in 2019:

  • Public Affairs – Small Market – 1st Place – “Stuff the Stroller”, Tom Stock
  • Feature – Small Market – 3rd Place – “Training for the Tundra”, Tim Seaman
  • Flood Coverage – Small Market – 3rd Place – KCAU 9 News

The IBNA awards are issued annually to small and large market television and radio stations of excellence.  Honorees are selected by out-of-state judges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories