KCAU 9 gives $5,000 check to Siouxland Freedom Park

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Siouxland Freedom Park accepted donations from multiple local organizations and businesses.

KCAU 9 presented a $5,000 check to Siouxland Freedom Park Friday. Siouxland Freed Park President Mike Newhouse accepted the check on behalf of the organization.

Other checks were presented as well, including from Kalin’s, Ponca Student Council, Knights of Columbus, and Jackson American Legion with Freedom Park receiving nearly $50,000.

The money will be used to finish the interior of the Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center and work on other projects, like the Korean War Memorial and Nebraska lone Freedom Rock.