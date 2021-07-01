KCAU 9 expands over-the-air coverage in Norfolk, Nebraska

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Viewers living in Northeast Nebraska now can receive KCAU 9 over-the-air beginning July 1.

KCAU 9 has partnered with Flood Communications L.L.C. to enhance your ability to receive KCAU 9 over the air. Starting July 1, viewers that cannot receive KCAU 9 by cable or OTT services will now be able to re-scan their TVs and view KCAU 9 with their antenna.

“We are very excited to be able to now serve the Norfolk Nebraska area with free over the air television. Thank you to Mike Flood and Andy Ruback for their cooperation in making this a reality,” said John Curry, VP-General Manager KCAU 9.

“This agreement with KCAU will allow viewers in the Norfolk area to enjoy a top-notch ABC affiliate with even more local programming than is available now,” Jessica Walker of News Channel Nebraska said.

KCAU 9 will be broadcast on channel 9.1. As part of the arrangement, people won’t be able to get 9.2, 9.3, 9.4. If you had News Channel Nebraska before, you should have to rescan. If you are having trouble, you can do a rescan in an attempt to fix the issue.

KCAU 9 will now be able to expand their viewing coverage into more counties in Northeast Nebraska and showcase stories from this viewing area. KCAU provides the latest news, most accurate forecasts and the area’s local sports, every day, Monday through Sunday.