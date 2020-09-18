Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland receives $10,000 donation from KCAU 9

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The KCAU 9 team is once again partnering with Big Brothers Big Sister of Siouxland.

Our company was excited to donate $10,000 Thursday afternoon to the organization’s mission of connecting boys and girls with “bigs.”

That donation will go on to fund a variety of programs helping Siouxland children realize their potential and build their future.

Jen McReynolds, local sales manager at KCAU 9, said the donation will hellp the community.

“These are certainly challenging times. And this $10,000 will go a long way in the community to enhance our youth in Siouxland,” McReynolds said.

She added that she enjoys the time she spends with her little.

“The organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland has really impacted myself as well as my little in so many ways. We’re able to spend time together. Just four hours a month if you want or more, and it has really become a highlight of my month that I look forward to “

The donation was made possible by the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation.