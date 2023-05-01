ALTOONA, Iowa (KCAU) — The best of 2022 broadcast news was honored on Saturday night by the Iowa Broadcast News Association during their annual conference in Altoona.

During the convention, a number of award winners were honored including several members of the KCAU 9 staff.

“I’m proud of the hard work our news team puts in every day and their dedication to quality journalism. I’m delighted that our team has been recognized by the Iowa Broadcast News Association for their outstanding reporting,” KCAU News Director Andy Bottger said.

Awards were presented to the following KCAU 9 team members:

Jason Takhtadjian

First Place for Farm and Agribusiness — Siouxland farmer reacts to rising farmland prices and what it could mean for the future of farming: In this Jan 2022 piece, Takhtadjian discusses the increase in farm valuations, which increased by an average of 29% in 2021. A farmer and a real estate agent gave their take on the increase in home values.

Second Place for Features — Brothers travel to World Cup in honor of late father: In this December 2022 piece, Takhtadjian interviewed brothers Dustin and Preston Pratt whose father passed away in 2018 while the world cup was taking place. In 2022, the brothers traveled to the middle east during the world cup and honored their father’s memory.

Third Place for Best In-Depth/Series — Stories from the Park: In this five-part series Takhtadjian covered a number of different aspects of Sioux City’s Annual music festival. Some of these aspects included artists that participate in the event and the crew that works together to ensure that the festival happens each year.



Kenny Kroll

First Place for News Photography — B-17 Brings Vets Back to The Skies: In this July 2022 story Kroll relayed the story of Sioux City veterans who took part in the World War II Era B-17 jet that came to Sioux City. Several months later the jet crashed during an air show when it accidentally collided with another World War II era plane.



KCAU 9 Staff

In the IBNA Competition, KCAU 9 competes in the TV small market category. Other stations in this category include KGAN, KTIV, KWQC and several others. View the full list of winners here.