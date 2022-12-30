SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — We’ve reached the end of our look back on the year 2022.

We begin with the first week of December when Wells Enterprises announced that it was being acquired by Ferrero Group. A century of Siouxland business coming to an end.

Wells began back in 1913 and has since molded Le Mars into the Ice Cream Capital of the World with its famous Blue Bunny Ice Cream.

Ferrero distributed sweet-packed foods globally including brands like Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, and Ferrero Rocher.

After the transaction closes, current CEO and chief engagement officer Mike Wells will serve as an adviser during the transition while current Wells President Liam Killeen will be named the new CEO. All other existing leadership will remain in place.

“It’s been a privilege and an honor to represent for my family and to go out and find the right solution that protects employment and provides a great future for this business that doesn’t require the Wells family involvement moving forward,” said Wells.

The news of the acquisition was well-received by some employees.

“HE was just welcoming and happy to be a part of the Blue Bunny crew,” said employee Brittney Cox. “Some people were shocked and then it was actually beautiful. Everybody was welcoming to it. Everybody is welcome. We actually need employees so all is welcome.”

The wells sale to Ferrero Group is expected to close in early 2023.

Just weeks before the holidays, dozens of Siouxlanders were left without a home.

On December 8, Sioux City Fire Rescue was called out to a structure fire at the Ida Apartments at 1901 Pierce Street.

In total, a half-dozen fire crews spent more than eight hours fighting the flames and smoke that originated in the attic. Ultimately, the roof was burned completed and the building was red-tagged a day later.

“Now we ain’t go no place to live. I lost everything in my apartment, all my Christmas gifts. I lost everything can’t go get.”

“I lost all my kids’ stuff too. I lost everything. I’m talking like at least $10,000 worth of stuff up in there man.”

The building’s 38 tenants were evacuated and spent the night at the nearby First Methodist Church.

The victims lost everything to fire and water damage.

“There’s a lot of processing that’s happening still. Right now, it’s hard to say how it’s going to end up affecting them on a personal level but in a disaster like this, it does change people and it does affect them” said Adam Dean with the American Red Cross.

As we conclude our 2022 Year in Review coverage, we here at KCAU 9 want to wish you a happy New Year going into 2023. For all previous 2022 Year in Review stories, click here.