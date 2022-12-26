SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — 2022 is coming to an end and that’s a chance to reflect on what happened over the past year. The Siouxland area saw many headlines take the spotlight this year and we’ll be highlighting them here in our 2022 Year in Review.

We begin our review in Sergeant Bluff. On Wednesday, January 12, at around 6 p.m., two officers responded to a burglary in progress at the Woodford Mobile Home Park.

When officers arrived and made contact with the suspected burglar, the male suspect advanced on the officers with a tire iron in hand. One of the deputies fired their taser, but the taser was ineffective. After being struck with the tire iron, the second deputy fired their sidearm, hitting the subject. The subject was identified as Michael Scott Meredith, 25, who ultimately lost their life at MercyOne in Sioux City.

This investigation into the use of force has been turned over to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation who, upon completion of their investigation, will turn it over to the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office for their review,” said Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan.

The shooting led to the mobile home park being blocked off for people trying to enter and leave the community.

“Lots of sirens,” said resident Nikki Gray. “So we came to this side of Sergeant Bluff and parked because streets were blocked off and now we’re blocked in with multiple sheriffs and that’s all we know.”

It was six weeks later when the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office ruled the deputy-involved shooting was justifiable under Iowa state laws.

Jumping to the warmer months now, the 31st Saturday in the Park filled Grandview Park with an array of music, vendors, and fans from all over.

At its peak, more than 25,000 people filled the city park to listen to acts like Fetty Wap, The Avett Brothers, and Terrance Simien. Simien’s performance came to be after the originally planned act Daisy the Great had to pull out due to COVID-19.

“We know Dave, we’ve played for Dave many times, we’ve done this event before,” said Terrance Simien. “It’s been a long time, you know, but yeah it was awesome. It’s one of those calls that you want to get. Man, just coming back to Sioux City. We used to play a lot in Sioux City and it’s been a little while.”

Another major highlight from the festival was the food vendors. Whether you had a hankering for fried Oreos or needed your Greek food fix, people had plenty of options to choose from.

“Definitely the barbeque. I think it always goes well being outside on a warm summer day, pulled pork is perfect,” said one attendee.

“You know what, it’s any choice really, I don’t have a favorite. There are so many selections, it’s hard to pick out what you really like but it’s all good. It really is,” said another.

There will be a new Year in Review story posted every week as we close out 2022, keep an eye on Siouxland Proud for more.