SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Our 2022 reflection is halfway done as the new year grows even closer.

Tragedy struck on August 4 when four people were found dead inside two burning homes in the small Nebraska town of Laurel.

53-year-old Michele Ebeling was found dead at 209 Elm Street and a family of three, Gene, Janet, and Dana Twiford, were found a few blocks away at 503 Elm Street.

Court documents state that after officials responded to a house fire call around 3 a.m.

Officials found a red fuel container inside of the front door, burn marks, and the smell of smoke. After executing a search warrant of Ebeling’s home, a backpack containing several receipts was found which connected the current suspect, Jason Jones, 42, to the crime.

Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, and two counts of first-degree arson.

The Laurel community came together to mourn the loss of their neighbors.

“I heard that there was a fire at this house and presumed that he got out,” said Dwayne Freeman who knew the Twifords. “It wasn’t until several hours later when the news came out that he and his wife and daughter were killed.”

“They were a patriotic family, the whole family is because she was involved with auxiliary and she was our state commander here in 2000.”

Four months later, Jason Jones‘s wife Carrie would also be charged with murder.

According to court comments, Carrie quote “did kill 86-year-old Gene Twiford purposely and with deliberate and premeditated malice.”

She’s now charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and accessory to a felony.

Officials said she tried to hide her husband along with other evidence.

Fast-forward to October, Tyson Foods announced that more than 500 employees at the Dakota Dunes corporate office would relocate to Arkansas.

The move would bring employees to the corporate headquarters in Springdale beginning in 2023.

According to a press release from Tyson Foods, the move is intended to enhance team member agility and enable faster decision making but the decision caught some people by surprise.

“And quite honestly, that’s the first any of us had heard of this,” said Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan. “This is certainly not good news for our community. It’s not good news for our economy.”

“It was a little bit surprising as I had never had any hint of it before but the economy is the way it is. I always kind of knew it was a possibility but it did take me a little bit by surprise this morning when I heard the news and it was verified,” said Jeff Dooley with the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District.

The move to relocate employees was not well received by everyone. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott outlined the importance of Tyson workers who are also fellow community members.

“Those workers live and work and buy things all in the different communities and for us to just accept that decision without some political influence to make a chance in that, I think is wrong, “said Mayor Bob Scott. “I want John Tyson to know, or whoever’s in charge of this decision, that those jobs are vitally important to us. Those employees are good employees. They do a lot of things to make our community better and they’re going to be really difficult to replace.”

In total, Tyson is relocating more than 1,000 people to its corporate headquarters.

There will be a new Year in Review story posted every week day as we close out 2022, keep an eye on Siouxland Proud for more.