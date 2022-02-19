Warning: The story below contains graphic details of a violent crime against a child.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCAU) — A former Sioux City woman who was charged with the violent death of her 6-year-old son, had prior charges for drugs and OWI’s in Woodbury County.

According to court documents Tasha Haefs, 35, was arrested on April 8, 2018, when she was stopped for a traffic violation. The officer reported a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle found a baggie with marijuana residue in it, along with a ‘marijuana cigarette.’

Court documents indicated that her record showed prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance in 2012, as well as a second offense of possession in 2019.

Additional court documents indicated that on April 17, 2017, Haefs was stopped after leaving a bar and driving across divided lane lines.

The documents indicated that Haefs denied having anything to drink while showing signs of impairment during field sobriety testing.

A Preliminary Breath Test (PBT) found that Haefs had an alcohol concentration of .134%, and she later admitted to having smoked marijuana prior to operating the vehicle. Haefs was arrested for Operating While Under the Influence.

A mental exam has been ordered for Haef, according to a report from WDAF, after she was charged with first-degree murder in the death of her son, Karvell Stevens.

The Killing of Karvell Stevens

On Tuesday, Kansas City officers were dispatched after receiving a call from a woman claiming, “the devil was trying to attack her.”

A press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office indicated that officers noticed what seemed like blood was leading to the front door of the residence.

WDAF reported the officers then heard a woman singing loudly who refused to answer the door, and the louder they knocked, the louder she sang.

An officer looked inside a window and saw what he thought was “a severed head near the residence’s entrance,” according to the press release. It was also noted that they learned the residence was home to three children, but there were no other children inside.

After officers forced their way in, they found Haefs standing in the kitchen with what looked like blood on her legs down to her feet. Haefs also appeared to have cuts and scratches on her hands, as well as a cut and a puncture wound on her right thigh. The release indicated there were two knives observed in the residence.

Haef was arrested and waived her rights. She later identified Karvell as her biological child and admitted to killing him in the bathtub, according to the court documents.

“That’s just horrific,” Mark Forrest, a resident in the neighborhood said, “I feel sorry for the family, and all my prayers go out to the family members.”

WDAF reported that the results of the mental evaluation will determine when Haefs will be available to be back in court.