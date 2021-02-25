Kansas man sentenced for killing Sioux City girlfriend

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 34-year-old Kansas man has been convicted of killing his Sioux City girlfriend in Iowa in 2018.

Zackery Bassett, of Elwood, Kansas, was found guilty Tuesday of second-degree murder in the September 2018 death of 50-year-old Andrea Solokowski, in Webster City, Iowa.

Bassett was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Prosecutors said Bassett had abused and stalked Solokowski, of Sioux City, for more than a year before her death.

An autopsy found injuries consistent with asphyxiation but Solokowski’s cause of death was listed as undetermined.

The maximum sentence possible for second-degree murder is 50 years in prison. Bassett is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.

