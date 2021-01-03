Kansas man arrested after high-speed chase in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Kansas man was arrested following a high-speed chase on Friday.

Sioux City Police said they attempted to stop a Chevy pickup that was reported stolen on New Year’s Eve at 6th and Jackson Street around 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver led police on a pursuit for 16 minutes, and he reportedly drove the wrong way on one-way streets and reached speeds more than 80 mph in residential areas.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle at the Sioux City Country Club and arrested Benjamin Staab, 37, of Lawrence, Kansas.

Staab faces multiple charges including felony eluding, second-degree theft, and several traffic violations and drug charges.