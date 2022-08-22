SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kansas classics such as “Carry On Wayward Son,” “Dust in the Wind,” and “Fight Fire with Fire” will be performed in Sioux City this fall.

According to a release, on October 28 at 7 p.m., Kansas will be performing their classics at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre.

The release states that Kansas’s career has spanned five decades with eight gold albums, three sextuple-Platinum albums, one platinum live album, a quadruple-Platinum single, and a triple-Platinum single to their name.

Tickets for Kansas will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or on their website here.