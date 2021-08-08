Kalins Indoor Comfort celebrates 100 years

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – According to the U.S. Census Bureau, less than 12% of businesses make it past 30 years, and even less make it to 100.

Kalins Indoor Comfort joined the 100-year club this year and threw a party to thank their supporters.

The business began as Norfolk Furnace Company in 1921 by Jacob Kalin. It was passed onto his son, Sid, and now his grandson, Bruce.

“We’re celebrating our 100th year in business, but I’m really celebrating small businesses because it’s really a challenge to run a small business, and I think that goes without saying, especially these days,” said Brice Kalin.

He finishes his statement by thanking his staff, saying they couldn’t have gotten that far without them.