Juvenile court request for New Year’s shooting suspect denied

Carlos Morales. Photo courtesy of the Woodbury County Jail.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa District Court refused to transfer a murder suspect in the New Year’s Day shooting to juvenile court.

The court ruled that Carlos Morales, who is charged in connection with a fatal New Year’s shooting, will be tried in adult court. Morales’ lawyer wanted to have Morales tried as a juvenile

Morales turned 18 just 10 days after the homicide he is connected with.

Carlos Morales, Christopher Morales and Anthony Bauer, are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting that left Mia Kritis dead and injured four others.

All three have pleaded not guilty to their charges.

