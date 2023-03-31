AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) — An Akron-Westfield student has been arrested after assaulting another student at school on Thursday, authorities tell KCAU 9.

A video being shared on social media and sent to KCAU 9 shows a student standing by a student sitting on the floor of the school’s gym and talking with each other. The student who is standing begins to shout and kicks the student who is sitting. The student follows up by repeatedly punching and throwing the victim around. The assault lasted for about 30 seconds before a student stepped in and breaks it up. KCAU 9 is choosing not to show this video out of respect for the victim.

The Akron Police Department said in a release that the suspect of the assault was taken into custody and processed by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was released to their mother afterward.

The Akron Police Department has referred a complaint charging the suspect with willful injury was sent to the Plymouth County Juvenile Court. The incident remains under investigation. The condition of the victim is not being released at this time.

KCAU 9 reached out to Akron-Westfield Superintendent Derek Briggs about the incident and the Briggs responded with the following statement:

We are aware of the situation that you are referencing and are handling it in accordance with school policy. As with any situation that we manage involving the families we serve, confidentiality is one of our top priorities. Additionally, because federal and state laws, in addition to our local school policies, guide us to ensure confidentiality in these situations, the district will not comment publicly on this or any situation that involves our students as we work through our processes. We thank you for respecting that. Akron-Westfield Superintendent Derek Briggs

KCAU 9 also reached out to a member of the school board, Nick Schoenfelder, and received the same statement. We requested additional clarification on the school’s bullying policies and are awaiting a response at this time.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will continue to bring you details as we learn more.