“Just get a ride home”: Sioux City Police gear up to patrol for drunk drivers during New Year’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The odds of getting into a car crash because of a drunk driver skyrockets on the holidays, especially on New Year’s Eve.

The Institute of Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism said more pedestrians are killed on New Year’s Day than any other day of the year.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure, of the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD), suggests securing a designated driver for the night.

“Just because you’re at a holiday party during the week doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t be responsible and designate a driver. I don’t think a lot of people intentionally go out to get drunk during these holiday parties and just have a few too many, so as always the advice is if you’re going to have a couple drinks, just get a ride home,” said McClure.

SCPD has a special budget set aside for officers to drive around the city and look for impaired drivers.