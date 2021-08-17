Jury selection begins for man charged with Sioux City murder

Local News

by: , KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jury selection has begun Tuesday for a man charged with murder in connection to a Sioux City stabbing.

Michael Landrum, 54, is being charged with first-degree murder for the death of Salahadin Adem, 37, of Sioux City.

Landrum is also being charged with willful injury and attempted murder of a 43-year-old woman.

On September 11, 2020, two victims that had been stabbed were discovered by law enforcement at a Sioux City residence on Nebraska Street. Both of the victims were taken to Mercy-One, and Adem succumbed to his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories