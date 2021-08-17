Jury selection begins for man charged with Sioux City murder

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Jury selection has begun Tuesday for a man charged with murder in connection to a Sioux City stabbing.

Michael Landrum, 54, is being charged with first-degree murder for the death of Salahadin Adem, 37, of Sioux City.

Landrum is also being charged with willful injury and attempted murder of a 43-year-old woman.

On September 11, 2020, two victims that had been stabbed were discovered by law enforcement at a Sioux City residence on Nebraska Street. Both of the victims were taken to Mercy-One, and Adem succumbed to his injuries.