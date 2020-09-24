Jury selection begins for woman charged in Sydney Loofe case

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the trial of a Nebraska woman charged with killing a 24-year-old woman who disappeared after a Tinder date.

Sydney Loofe’s dismembered remains later were found in trash bags along remote gravel roads in Nebraska.

Twenty-six-year-old Bailey Boswell faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the November 2017 slaying of the Lincoln store clerk.

Boswell’s boyfriend, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in Loofe’s death in July 2019.

Trail testified that he accidentally choked Loofe to death during a sex party that involved Boswell.

